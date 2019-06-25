‘10 Beers’ And Other Alleged Affair-Related Charges To Duncan Hunter’s Campaign

Things didn’t look great for Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) when he and his wife Margaret were indicted last August for allegedly misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds.

But things have gotten much worse. A little less than a year after Duncan blamed Margaret for mishandling campaign money, she switched to a guilty plea and began cooperating with prosecutors against him. On Tuesday, prosecutors alleged Hunter used campaign funds to facilitate numerous extramarital affairs.

In a court filing, prosecutors argued that evidence of the affairs needed to be admitted to court in order to prove that the “intimate, entirely personal quality of Hunter’s specific encounters with these women” was not related to his campaign.

We’ve tallied these alleged expenses into an invoice of sorts, pulled from the government’s own filing. In some instances, it’s difficult to discern if a charge for an individual item was also included as part of an overarching hotel bill fee.

Instead of naming each woman with whom Hunter had an alleged affair, the government referred to them as Individual 14, Individual 15, and so on. Hunter has denied illegally using campaign funds.

Individual 14

Rental car from the Reno, Nevada airport to a non-profit group’s convention: $351

Sam Adams at Cutthroats Saloon: $7

Hotel stay with Individual 14, skiing, room service, other amenities: $1,008

Airfare home: $180

Hotelm, bar tab and mileage reimbursement for the double date with Individual 14, another congressman and his partner: $1,161

Beer, nachos and wings for another double date at Birchmore Music Hall: $121

Three nights at a Capitol Hill hotel room booked by Margaret Hunter, the first of which was spent with Individual 14 after Margaret Hunter delayed her flight to D.C.: $455

Golfing date at the Old Hickory Golf Club, 10 beers, Adidas t-shirt, visor: $253

Individual 15

Uber rides to and from Individual 15’s home, for which Hunter “typically” used campaign funds: “Approximately $200”

Uber to take Individual 15 to the home of two friends for an “intimate dinner”: $29

Cocktails at a quiet speakeasy-style bar near Individual 15’s home: $93

A 1:49 a.m. Uber back to the office after going to Individual 15’s home: $21

Individual 16

Drinks, snacks and an Uber ride for a triple date with Individual 16 and two other couples at the H Street Country Club: $222

“A nice family evening” at Matchbox Pizza with Individual 16, a high-school age relative and a small group of friends: $352

Individual 17

Uber fares for “intimate personal activities” at Individual 17’s home: $42

Individual 18

Uber back to the office after a night at Individual 18’s home: $32