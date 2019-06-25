Latest
8 mins ago
Sarah Sanders Wasn’t In The Mood To Reflect On Her Job At Her Farewell Party
47 mins ago
Trump Deems Megan Rapinoe’s National Anthem Protest Not Appropriate
Gary Friedman –– – 037808.na.1019.anthrax3.gf Lachlan Murdoch (LEFT), Chairman of the N.Y. Post, Col Allan, Editor–In Chief (MIDDLE), & Ken Chandler (RIGHT), publisher of the N.Y. Post, addresses the media outside the N.Y. Post in midtown Manhattan on Friday, 10/19/2001––theywere talking about one of the papers employees who tested positive for cutaneous anthrax. The employee was first tested for anthrax following the discovery of anthrax at NBC last Friday. Initial tests of this employee since last Friday for anthrax came back negative. The source for the infection is unknown: the employee, a female member of the support staff for the editorial page editor, has already returned to work & is expected to make a complete recovery. She first noticed a blister on one of her fingers on 9/22. She scratched the blister & it became infected. She later visited a medical clinic, where she was treated w/antibiotics. Several days later, the employee removed the bandage on the finger &noticed a black sore. She then visited a hospital & was treated w/more antibiotics., after which she returned to work.
2 hours ago
Trump-Friendly NY Post Official Deleted Story On Carroll Sex Assault Allegation
news

Prosecutors Say Rep. Hunter Used Campaign Donations To Cheat On His Wife

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
June 25, 2019 12:08 pm

Justice Department prosecutors alleged on Monday that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) used campaign contributions to have multiple extramarital affairs, including a $1,000 ski vacation with a female lobbyist.

According to the court filing, Hunter started using the campaign funds to “carry out a series of intimate relationships” with five women soon after he first entered office in 2009.

The first woman (“Individual 14”) was a lobbyist. For about three years, Hunter dipped into his campaign contributions to pay for a couple’s ski getaway (which cost more than $1,000), a road trip to Virginia Beach, and hotel stays, according to prosecutors.

After their relationship ended in 2012, the GOP lawmaker allegedly carried out affairs with four other women until at least 2016–at his donors’ expense.

Hunter’s donors unwittingly paid for his dinner dates, vacations, and Uber rides with the women, according to the DOJ. In several instances, the filing said, the Uber rides were from the woman’s residence after they engaged in “intimate personal activities.”

Hunter and his wife Margaret were co-indicted in August 2018 for misusing $250,000 in campaign funds and covering up the alleged fraud. They both pleaded not guilty, and the congressman tried to point the blame at his wife during a Fox News interview.

A little less than a year later, Margaret Hunter switched her plea to guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Read the filing below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: