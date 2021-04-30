Latest
PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 16 : Healthcare workers get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Today was the first day of vaccinations in Oregon. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
1 hour ago ago
Counties At Highest Risk For COVID Harm Often Have Lowest Vaccination Rates
2 hours ago ago
Florida Republicans Pass Restrictive Voting Bill
2 hours ago ago
Reports: FBI Warned Giuliani He Was Target Of Russia Disinformation Campaign

Former Reality Star And Scion Of Famed Evangelical Family Josh Duggar Arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - APRIL 29: In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest ... FAYETTEVILLE, AR - APRIL 29: In this handout photo provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, former television personality on "19 Kids And Counting" Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest April 29, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Duggar was reportedly arrested by federal agents and is being detained on a federal hold. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 30, 2021 11:11 a.m.

Josh Duggar, the oldest child of the sprawling fundamentalist Christian family that starred in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas. 

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center after being booked at 1:14 p.m. on Thursday. The county sheriff’s office told TPM they “don’t know anything” about his case, as they are just holding him for a federal department. 

Duggar is being held for the Department of Homeland Security, according to Fort Smith ABC affiliate KHBS. DHS did not immediately return TPM’s messages. 

No bond has been set, according to the detention center. 

Duggar will go before Chief Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann at U.S. District Court in Arkansas’ western district at 12 p.m. ET Friday. Officials at the judge’s chambers declined to give TPM information about the nature of the hearing, saying it’s “under seal.” A Zoom link to the hearing from the judge’s staff, though, characterizes it as an arraignment hearing.

Josh Duggar and the rest of his family enjoyed widespread popularity for years as a result of their show, which depicted the day-to-day of a cheerfully pious, enormous clan. That fame cratered in 2015, after allegations surfaced that Josh Duggar molested girls in the early 2000s. It was later discovered that some of the alleged victims were his sisters. 

Soon after, Duggar also admitted that he’d cheated on his wife, Anna, through Ashley Madison, a site designed to help people cheat on their spouses or partners. 

Duggar also got sued over a real estate deal in 2019 in a dispute he ultimately lost.

Soon after the cancellation of “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015, a spinoff called “Counting On” started to air on TLC in its wake. Josh Duggar’s wife and children are listed as cast members and the show is currently on the air. The couple is still together, and they are expecting their seventh child.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: