Mississippi GOPer Who Allegedly Punched Wife Accuses Media Of ‘Fabrications’

Mississippi state Rep. Doug McLeod (R) released a statement last week complaining about the media’s “fabrications” after he was arrested for allegedly punching his wife in the face for undressing too slowly for sex.

McLeod and his wife, Michele McLeod, both issued separate statements to the George County Times on Friday, though the lawmaker’s statement included no apologies. He instead accused the media of “fabrications,” without citing specifically what aspect of the media’s coverage on his arrest was false or inaccurate.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the friends, family and neighbors who have reached out in support and have offered their thoughts and prayers in this matter,” McLeod said. “While I would like to respond to some of the many fabrications and misrepresentations being reported and published by select media outlets and on social media, I will reserve addressing these until after the process is complete.”

“Our family appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers and ask that our privacy be respected until such time as the facts are known,” he continued.

Michele McLeod defended her husband in her statement, saying that people were “taking of things out of context.”

“We are not the people who have recently been displayed in certain stories,” she said. “While Doug nor I claim to be perfect, the twisting of information has misrepresented me and the truth.”