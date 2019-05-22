MS GOP Rep. Accused Of Punching Wife In The Face For Undressing Too Slowly For Sex

The Mississipi Republican Party is calling for state Rep. Doug McLeod (R) to step down if the allegation that he punched his wife in the face is true.

Police responded to a call from McLeod’s residence on Saturday night, where they found the lawmaker drunk and his wife’s nose bloodied.

According to the police report, McLeod punched his wife in a drunken rage because she wouldn’t get undressed quickly enough to have sex with him.

After McLeod allegedly hit his wife, she ran to another woman’s room to hide from her husband. McLeod allegedly banged on the door and threatened the other woman that he’d “kill her [expletive] dog” if she didn’t let him in.

“Are you kidding me?” he allegedly said when the cops showed up. At one point, deputies said they couldn’t understand what McLeod was saying because his speech was too slurred. They found blood in the couple’s bedroom.

According to the Sun Herald, McLeod was charged with misdemeanor violence. He’s out of jail on a $1,000 bond.

The Mississippi GOP tweeted a statement on the arrest from its party chair, Lucien Smith, on Tuesday night.

“If the allegations against Rep. McLeod are true, he should resign immediately,” Smith said. “Violence in any relationship is unacceptable, and I condemn this conduct in the strongest possible terms.”

“I have attempted to contact Rep. McLeod to request his resignation, if in fact, these allegations are true,” Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) told the Clarion Ledger on Tuesday. “These actions are unacceptable for anyone.”