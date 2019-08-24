Latest
31 mins ago
Biden Team Pushes Back On Criticism Of Out-Of-Context Obama Assassination Gaffe
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, with son Nathan Davis, a deputy clerk, reads a statement to the press outside the Rowan County Courthouse on Sept. 14, 2015 in Morehead, Ky. Davis did not interfere with marriage licenses issued after she returned to work. (Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)
5 hours ago
Fed Appeals Court Rules Kim Davis Can Be Sued Over Gay Marriage License Refusals
6 hours ago
DOJ Asks Appeals Court To Reconsider Ban On Trump Blocking People On Twitter
news

DOJ Cancels Service That Sent White Nationalist Site Link To Immigration Judges

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu
By
August 24, 2019 5:13 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Justice Department canceled the service it has with a news clippings company that sent a link to a white nationalist website to immigration judges this week, Politico reported. 

The DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review sent a link to a post from the website VDare this week in its daily briefing email. VDare is a website that promotes white nationalism and anti-Semitism. The incident was first reported by Buzzfeed News and drew criticism from employees.

That DOJ office’s spokesperson Kathryn Mattingly told Politico that it had canceled its membership with the service and wouldn’t be renewing its contract.

“We have determined that the sampling was over inclusive and contained non-news sources,” Mattingly told Politico in a statement. “EOIR strongly condemns anit-Semitism and white nationalism. Those hateful beliefs do not reflect the views of EOIR employees and the Department of Justice.”

Read TPM’s coverage of the incident here. 

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: