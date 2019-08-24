DOJ Cancels Service That Sent White Nationalist Site Link To Immigration Judges

The Justice Department canceled the service it has with a news clippings company that sent a link to a white nationalist website to immigration judges this week, Politico reported.

The DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review sent a link to a post from the website VDare this week in its daily briefing email. VDare is a website that promotes white nationalism and anti-Semitism. The incident was first reported by Buzzfeed News and drew criticism from employees.

That DOJ office’s spokesperson Kathryn Mattingly told Politico that it had canceled its membership with the service and wouldn’t be renewing its contract.

“We have determined that the sampling was over inclusive and contained non-news sources,” Mattingly told Politico in a statement. “EOIR strongly condemns anit-Semitism and white nationalism. Those hateful beliefs do not reflect the views of EOIR employees and the Department of Justice.”

