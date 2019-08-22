DOJ Emails Immigration Judges Link To Racist Website

The Department of Justice sent immigration court employees a link to a white nationalist website in an email this week, BuzzFeed News reported Thursday.

The email, a morning news briefing, contained a link to a story about an immigration judges union on the website VDare, which frequently publishes nativist and white nationalist material.

In a letter to James McHenry, director of the DOJ’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), the leader of the union for immigration judges blasted the DOJ for sending the link, Buzzfeed reported.

The story “features links and content that directly attacks sitting immigration judges with racial and ethnically tinged slurs and the label ‘Kritarch,'” the president of the National Association of Immigration Judges (NAIJ), Ashley Tabaddor, wrote to McHenry, according to Buzzfeed.

The term “kritarch” is frequently used in VDare articles. Buzzfeed reported that Tabaddor said she believed it was a reference to kritarchy, a Hebrew term used to describe a period when ancient Israel was ruled by judges.

“VDare’s use of the term in a pejorative manner casts Jewish history in a negative light as an Anti-Semitic trope of Jews seeking power and control,” Tabaddor reportedly wrote.

EOIR Assistant Press Secretary Kathryn Mattingly told TPM in a statement that the news briefings “are compiled by a contractor and the blog post should not have been included. The Department of Justice condemns Anti-Semitism in the strongest terms.”

In a phone call with TPM Thursday, NAIJ’s executive vice president, Judge Amiena Khan, said that while she was limited in what she could say about internal agency business, “we indeed wrote a letter to the department on an issue involving a publication that we deemed offensive.”

Immigration judges, unlike other federal judges, are Executive Branch employees rather than Judicial Branch employees — though the union has argued that that should change. Earlier this month, the Trump administration said the immigration judges union should be decertified entirely.