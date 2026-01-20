© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

DOGE Worker at SSA Signed Agreement With Group Seeking to ‘Overturn Election Results,’ DOJ Says

by
01.20.26 | 4:14 pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. ... Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

In a bizarre court filing last week, the Justice Department conceded that in March 2025, two members of Elon Musk’s DOGE team who were working at the Social Security Administration were in touch with an advocacy group that hoped to “find evidence of voter fraud and to overturn election results in certain States.”

The DOJ says in the filing that one of these DOGE staffers signed a “Voter Data Agreement” with the advocacy group, and may have sought to use Social Security data to analyze state voter rolls as a way to search for instances of voter fraud. 

“[A] political advocacy group contacted two members of SSA’s DOGE Team with a request to analyze state voter rolls that the advocacy group had acquired,” the filing says. “The advocacy group’s stated aim was to find evidence of voter fraud and to overturn election results in certain States.”

“In connection with these communications, one of the DOGE team members signed a ‘Voter Data Agreement,’ in his capacity as an SSA employee, with the advocacy group,” the filing reads. “He sent the executed agreement to the advocacy group on March 24, 2025.”

The filing, dated Jan. 16, 2026, was first flagged by Politico Tuesday. The filing is a correction to the record, revising a March declaration by SSA’s then-chief information officer describing the scope and objectives of DOGE’s work. The filing seems to be an effort to correct the omission of these two employees’ actions. 

It’s unclear exactly what came from the DOGE employees’ contact with the advocacy group. 

“Email communications reviewed by SSA suggest that DOGE Team members could have been asked to assist the advocacy group by accessing SSA data to match to the voter rolls, but SSA has not yet seen evidence that SSA data were shared with the advocacy group,” the filing states in a footnote.

SSA made two Hatch Act Referrals to the U.S. Office of Special Counsel in December for these violations, the filing states. 

The DOJ noted in its filing that, as it stands now, there is no evidence “that SSA employees outside of the involved members of the DOGE Team were aware of the communications with the advocacy group. Nor were they aware of the ‘Voter Data Agreement.’” 

“SSA first learned about this agreement during a review unrelated to this case in November 2025,” it states.

These recent filings contradict earlier statements from the SSA that asserted that the agency has “IT safeguards to ensure no private or commercial servers have been integrated with SSA systems,” an omission the filing appears to acknowledge. 

The employees and the advocacy group in question are not named. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
Includes: 
8
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. A helpful reminder that these people legitimately believe their dumb bullshit.

  2. Avatar for theod theod says:

    A helpful reminder that these people were committing crimes (stealing govt data) in secret while hiding behind the skirts of bogus Govt Efficiency “ideas.”

  3. Avatar for zandru zandru says:

    Ideally, there would be criminal prosecutions of the DOGGIE boys involved in this, and other yet to be disclosed crimes. As voters and citizens, we ought to be pushing for this.

    Of course, it won’t happen under the current regime. Which we need to work to end, as soon as it can be done. That bizarro grade school playground taunt note to the government of Norway(!) should have triggered an immediate removal from office. Heck, Jan 6, 2021 should have triggered a frog march out of the White House.

    Yeah, I watch too much teevie fiction.

  4. Just the first evidence of DOGE chicanery. There were be more.

  5. people should ask republican office holders who say any given election was rigged - was your victory rigged? I mean you were on the same ballot, right? How do we know your election was legitimate if you say the other guy’s was not? Will you resign if other elected are shown not to have won fair and square?

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

2 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system Avatar for zandru Avatar for theod Avatar for wintermoon Avatar for rvg Avatar for calikid Avatar for m_buxbaum Avatar for txlawyer

Continue Discussion
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Trump Tries to Primary Senator Who Provided Key Vote to Confirm RFK
01.20.26 | 5:45 pm
News
Trump Marks First Year In Office With Unhinged Racist Rant Targeting ‘Very Low IQ’ Somalis 
01.20.26 | 5:41 pm
Morning Memo
Trump’s Greenland Rantings Put World on Edge
01.20.26 | 11:00 am