Democrats Ask John Bolton To Testify In Impeachment Investigation

Democrats leading the House impeachment inquiry asked former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify on Wednesday.

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA), Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-NY), and Acting Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) sent Bolton’s lawyers a letter requesting their client to give a deposition on November 7.

Previous testimonies in the impeachment probe, particularly that of top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor, have depicted Bolton as the resister in President Donald Trump’s plot to strong-arm Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on his political rivals.

According to Taylor, Bolton “abruptly” ended a meeting out of irritation after Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland tied “investigations” to a potential meeting between Trump and Zelensky. The former national security then argued against a potential call between the two presidents, predicting that it would be a “disaster.”

Taylor also told Congress that Bolton told him to send a first-person cable to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he (Taylor) expressed concern over the withholding of military aid to Ukraine.

White House aide Fiona Hill testified that Bolton had been so alarmed by Trump’s scheme, which Bolton referred to as a “drug deal,” that he told her to contact White House lawyers about the matter.

Read the letter obtained by NBC News reporter Haley Talbot below: