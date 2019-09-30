Pelosi Tells Caucus Polls Are Shifting On Impeachment

On a call with her caucus on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cited rapidly shifting public polls on impeachment and encouraged her members to adopt a “solemn tone” when discussing the issue.

According to the New York Times, she told her members, most of whom are in their home districts during the recess, that “our tone must be prayerful, respectful, solemn, worthy of the Constitution.”

There are signs that more Americans are coming around on impeachment too. A CBS News poll published Sunday showed a majority of Americans supporting the impeachment inquiry.

With the Russia investigation as a test run, Democrats are working hard to streamline their message and make the storyline clear. Their main messaging planks are that President Donald Trump abused his office and that Democrats are focused on facts, not politics.

Pelosi has long headed the anti-impeachment contingent of the party, but came around recently as revelations from Trump’s dealings with Ukraine exploded into the open.