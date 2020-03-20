Latest
56 mins ago
De Blasio Says Fed Govt ‘Not Responding’ To Supply Requests As Coronavirus Cases Skyrocket

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - MARCH 15, 2020:New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at a press conference about COVID-19 and the closing of K-12 public schools in New York City.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) speaks at a press conference about COVID-19 and the closing of K-12 public schools in New York City. (Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wre/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
By
|
March 20, 2020 9:02 a.m.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio put the federal government on blast Friday morning for failing to respond to the ballooning number of COVID-19 cases in his city.

de Blasio told the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the city now has approximately 4,000 cases of the coronavirus, making up about 70 percent of cases in the state of New York and 30 percent of the cases in the United States as a whole.

And President Donald Trump’s administration has yet to assist NYC’s crisis by providing ventilators, surgical masks, and other necessary supplies, according to the mayor.

“I’m telling you, in two weeks’ time or three weeks’ time, we will have nothing left,” de Blasio said. “And I have not gotten a hint of an answer from the federal government about when these supplies come in.”

He said the city has “repeatedly” asked Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for assistance but has not heard a response.

“They’re not calling back. They’re not responding,” de Blasio told co-host Willie Geist. “But most importantly, Willie, you would know it too, there’s no supplies moving. There’s no military mobilization.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
