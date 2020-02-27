NYC Mayor Throwdown: De Blasio Hits At Bloomberg’s ‘Wealth-Backed, Self-Centered Delusion’

Latest
PALM BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 19: Trump Attorney Rudy Giuliani Addresses the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit on December 19, 2019 in Palm Beach, Florida. Conservative high school students gathered for a 4-day invite-only conference hosted by Turning Point USA to hear from conservative leaders and activists from across the U.S.(Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
on November 6, 2013 in New York City.
New York City Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio speaks with outgoing Mayor Michael Bloomberg at City Hall on November 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
By
|
February 27, 2020 10:11 a.m.
It’s mayor vs. mayor.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio put his predecessor, 2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg, on blast Thursday morning after the billionaire said during a CNN town hall that “hopefully” de Blasio had “learned from my mistake” with regards to Bloomberg’s stop-and-frisk policy. De Blasio repealed the policy, which was (by Bloomberg’s own admission) designed to target black and Hispanic New Yorkers, after he was elected in 2013.

“Everyone, this is the level of wealth-backed, self-centered delusion we got used to,” de Blasio tweeted. “His successor + thousands of others told him he was wrong FOR YEARS WHILE HE WAS MAYOR.”

In a follow-up tweet, the current mayor said that there was “a special narcissism to billionaires” like Bloomberg, who is self-funding his presidential campaign.

“Here’s what actually happened, @MikeBloomberg: I called for an end to your broken policies, got elected + changed them,” he wrote. “None of us needed to ‘learn’ what we already knew. The people had told us.”

Stu Loeser, a spokesperson for the Bloomberg campaign, fired back several hours later by noting that de Blasio had posted the tweets at 4 AM.

“So either @cnn replayed @MikeBloomberg’s town hall overnight or a thin-skinned New Yorker who routinely tries to delegitimize any media that covers him critically is watching @TiVo in his (our) executive mansion,” Loeser tweeted.

De Blasio endorsed 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in mid-February after ending his own presidential campaign. Since then, the mayor has been punching at the Vermont senator’s rivals.

“Hey @PeteButtigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked,” de Blasio tweeted after the former South Bend, Indiana mayor came in third in the Nevada caucus last weekend.

“You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something @BernieSanders has proven he can do + you haven’t,” he added.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
