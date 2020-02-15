Latest
1 hour ago
Pompeo Had Undisclosed Meeting With Russian Diplomat At Munich Conference
19 hours ago
Roger Stone Requests New Trial Amid Presidential Meddling Scandal
at AJU's Familian Campus on March 14, 2019 in Belair, California.
19 hours ago
‘I Don’t Think I’ll Ever Be Free Of This President And His Maniacal Rage,’ McCabe Says

De Blasio Endorses Sanders In 2020 Primary: ‘He Stands With Working Families’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to supporters next to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as they take part in a campaign rally on October 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
By
|
February 15, 2020 12:46 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

New York City mayor and former 2020 candidate Bill de Blasio endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Democratic primary on Friday.

“I am standing with Bernie because he stands with working families, and always has,” de Blasio said in his endorsement. “New Yorkers know all too well the damage caused by Donald Trump’s xenophobia, bigotry and recklessness, and Bernie is the candidate to take him on and take him down.”

Sanders, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, said he was “so proud to have the support of a New York City Mayor fighting every day to improve the lives of New Yorkers.”

“Bill is a leading example of what bringing the Democratic Party together around so-called ‘radical ideas’ like universal pre-K, paid family and sick leave, and defending our immigrant neighbors can do for our country,” the senator said.

De Blasio was one of the many Democrats who joined the 2020 race. He ended his campaign in September and declined to issue an endorsement at the time, saying only that Joe Biden was “not presenting that agenda that will energize that vote.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: