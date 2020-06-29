As COVID Cases Surge Across US, Cuomo May Pause Part Of NYC’s Reopening

Latest
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 6: House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., attends a news conference in the Capitol on the Voting Rights Advancement Act on Friday, December 6, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with announcement of incoming travel advisory that all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
June 29, 2020 1:05 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday signaled that the Phase III reopening process in New York City may not include indoor dining.

The potential pause on moving toward indoor dining comes after Florida and Texas both closed down bars late last week amid surging COVID-19 infections in the two states.

Both Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio initially said that all five boroughs of the city are slated to enter Phase III on July 6, which would reopen indoor dining and personal care services at reduced capacity in addition to outdoor recreation facilities.

Cuomo’s tune changed during a briefing on Monday, saying that indoor dining has proved to be “problematic” due to how the coronavirus would spread in closed, indoor areas using air conditioning.

After noting that outdoor dining has “worked very well all across the state,” including New York City, Cuomo said that he has spoken to restaurant owners about the risk reward on indoor dining.

Cuomo went on to cite the recent spike in coronavirus cases in several states in arguing why indoor dining presents “a real issue.”

“Our reopenings have worked very well, we’re not going backwards, we’re going forward,” Cuomo said. “A lot of these other states have actually had to go backwards, they started to reopen and then they had to stop.”

Cuomo then said that a final decision on indoor dining will be made by Wednesday so that “people who operate those types of businesses will know what we’re doing.”

Earlier Monday, Cuomo warned that he’s considering slowing down the reopenings of malls and indoor dining during a call-in interview with NY1.

“Not going backwards, but we may actually slow them down,” Cuomo told NY1 Monday morning.

Cuomo isn’t alone in reconsidering the reopenings of bars and restaurants.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Sunday that he’s ordering bars to close in several counties throughout the state, which include the populous Los Angeles County, in light of a rise in coronavirus cases. On Saturday, California reported an increase of nearly 6,000 confirmed cases from the previous day.

Last week, Cuomo ripped into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as his state emerged as a coronavirus hotspot. Cuomo said that DeSantis and other Republican governors “played politics with this virus and you lost” for their approach to easing up coronavirus-related restrictions.

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
