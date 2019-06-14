Appeals Court Rules Trump Admin Can’t Bar Migrant Minors From Getting Abortions

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. ruled Friday that the Trump administration cannot block pregnant migrant minors in custody from getting an abortion.

As BuzzFeed was first to flag, the court ruled that the Trump administration ban does not align with Supreme Court precedent that a person has the “constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy” and the “government cannot unduly burden her decision.”

“The government accepts the applicability of that settled framework to unaccompanied alien children in its custody,” the court said. “We are unanimous in rejecting the government’s position that its denial of abortion access can be squared with Supreme Court precedent.”

The case was centered around a pregnant minor who was being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody after being raped in her home country and crossing the U.S. border. The migrant female was barred from obtaining an abortion and she sued in order to obtain one.

Read the full 81-page opinion below: