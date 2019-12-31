Corey Lewandowski Abandons Potential Senate Bid–But Insists He Totally Would’ve Won

Latest
December 31, 2019 3:35 p.m.
Several months after “seriously considering” a bid for Senate, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski announced on Tuesday that he would not challenge Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in 2020 after all.

But he wants you to know that he definitely would’ve beat her if he did.

“After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate,” Lewandowski tweeted. “While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won.”

The conservative hardliner said his “priorities” are his family and working for Trump’s reelection in 2020, though he promised to endorse whichever Republican wins the primary to “ensure” Shaheen’s defeat.

Lewandowski’s potential run for Senate was unwelcome among New Hampshire Republicans, who believed the Trump loyalist to be too volatile to help the party win the seat.

“Corey is a political hack,” New Hampshire GOP strategist Dave Carney told Politico in August. “Political hacks make bad candidates generally.”

So in the words of Lewandowski himself when he mocked a young migrant with Down’s Syndrome who had been separated from her mother at the border: Whomp whomp.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
