Former Trump campaign manager Cory Lewandowski is “seriously considering” a run against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in 2020, he told Politico.

He has reportedly not been actively recruited by the NRSC. He lives in Windham, New Hampshire when he’s not in Washington.

Shaheen won a tight race in 2014, getting 51.5 percent of the vote.

Should Lewandowski throw his hat into the ring, he’d be joining three other Republicans who have already declared.