‘Womp Womp’: Lewandowski Doesn’t Care About Child With Down Syndrome Taken From Mom

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager-turned cable hype man Corey Lewandowski dismissed the story of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother at the border even though her father is a legal U.S. resident.

During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, Zac Petkanas, who used to be a senior adviser for the DNC, shared the story of the child to illustrate some of the inhumane treatment of families taking place at the southern border.

“Womp womp,” Lewandowski responded, a retort reflective of the views of several within the Trump administration — like Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions — who have been equally dismissive of the trauma associated with family separation and more concerned with deterring illegal immigration.

“How dare you? How dare you? How absolutely dare you?” Petkansas responded, shouting over Lewandowski who said “you can pick anything you want” to justify border crossings, but said it was a necessary result of illegally crossing the border (which is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison).

.@Zac_Petkanas says on Fox News a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome was separated from her mother at the border. Corey Lewandowski responds: "Womp womp." pic.twitter.com/cZMXWmwbjw — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 19, 2018

Sessions “zero tolerance” policy of arresting and criminally charging anyone who crosses the border illegally has led to an uptick in the separation of children and parents. Children are taken from their parents and placed in temporary detention centers while their parents are detained and forced to meander the immigration court system.

