Yawn: Trumpworld Rallies Around Calling Impeachment Hearing A Snoozefest

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, talks to reporters on the driveway outside of the White House November 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. Conway fielded questions about the ongoing impeachment inquiry, Trump's decision to become a resident of Florida and a potential visit to the White House by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
November 14, 2019 11:06 a.m.
White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway joined the chorus of Trump administration officials and allies who found the first public impeachment hearing to be boring.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade pressed Conway about whether the White House has an “offensive push” to avoid impeachment or to “just stop in the Senate and move on.”

Conway launched into a rant about the President “being treated unfairly.”

“The President is being treated unfairly,” Conway said. “I think those 31 Democrats who won in 2018 in districts Trump and Pence carried in 2016 are probably watching this most closely — much more closely than the country is.”

Conway then dismissed the first public impeachment hearing featuring top Ukraine diplomat Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent as boring, echoing the reactions of both Eric Trump and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

You tune in, you’re either sound asleep, or you can’t follow he said, she said, he said, he said,” Conway said, before comparing Taylor and Kent to “a bunch of gossip girls.”

On Wednesday, acting Taylor dropped an explosive new claim about a previously unknown conversation that President Trump had with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland. Later Wednesday, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) doubted whether there are enough votes in the Senate to quickly dismiss any articles of impeachment against Trump while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested that the Senate doesn’t plan to cut short an impeachment trial.

Conway’s latest remarks appeared to be in the same vein as the House Intelligence Republicans’ mockery of the Democrats’ “two star witnesses” — Taylor and Kent — who testified that they never spoke directly to Trump about his Ukraine pressure campaign.

On the eve of the first public impeachment hearing, Conway made an odd prom comparison when reiterating her “no quid pro quo” defense.

Watch Conway’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
