Eric Trump Calls Impeachment Hearing Boring, But Keeps Tweeting About It

Like father, like son.

During the first public impeachment hearing with acting Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent Wednesday, Eric Trump joined his father in rage-tweeting about the hearing Wednesday.

However, unlike his father, who has yet to live-tweet original content during the hearing (he’s only retweeted several clips of the hearing so far), Eric Trump aired his grievances within the first two hours of the hearing.

The President’s son launched his criticism of the public hearing within two hours of its start by tweeting that it’s “horribly boring.”

This is horribly boring… #Snoozefest — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 13, 2019

So boring that he continued to tweet about … how boring the hearing was.

Eric Trump’s tweet echoed missives earlier Wednesday from both his father — who quoted Fox News host Sean Hannity calling the hearings a “circus” — and the National Republican Congressional Committee, which tweeted a doctored photo of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a clown.

For as much time as the Democrats have spent trying to orchestrate “political theater” they have done a terrible job. This clown show is horribly boring. There is not a single person outside the beltway who is engaged in this nonsense. Can’t wait to win again in 2020! #DCSucks — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 13, 2019

Eric Trump continued railing against the first public impeachment hearing by arguing that it’s a “PERFECT example of the ‘political elite.'”

This charade is a PERFECT example of the “political elite” that real Americans hate… these swamp people are truly unrecognizable to the masses #KeepItUp #FourMoreYears — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 13, 2019

Minutes later, Eric Trump compared Democrats to a “desperate ex girlfriend/boyfriend.”

The Democrats are like the desperate ex girlfriend/boyfriend that you want absolutely nothing to do with! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 13, 2019

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham shared a similar sentiment as the President’s son in a tweet earlier Wednesday, arguing that the hearing is “boring” and “a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money.”

This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more. @realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead! — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 13, 2019

Although Grisham claimed Wednesday morning that President Trump is not watching the public impeachment hearing, the President has retweeted several clips of the hearing since it began.