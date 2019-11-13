Latest
10 mins ago
Taylor Aide Who Reportedly Overheard Trump Call About ‘Investigations’ Will Testify Friday
18 mins ago
Meadows Says ‘Everyone Has Their Impression Of What Truth Is’ Amid Damning Hearing
2 hours ago
Fox Cuts To Commercial When Schiff Starts Asking Questions At Open Hearing

Eric Trump Calls Impeachment Hearing Boring, But Keeps Tweeting About It

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: Eric Trump attends the Veterans Day Parade opening ceremony on November 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
By
|
November 13, 2019 2:15 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Like father, like son.

During the first public impeachment hearing with acting Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent Wednesday, Eric Trump joined his father in rage-tweeting about the hearing Wednesday.

However, unlike his father, who has yet to live-tweet original content during the hearing (he’s only retweeted several clips of the hearing so far), Eric Trump aired his grievances within the first two hours of the hearing.

The President’s son launched his criticism of the public hearing within two hours of its start by tweeting that it’s “horribly boring.”

So boring that he continued to tweet about … how boring the hearing was.

Eric Trump’s tweet echoed missives earlier Wednesday from both his father — who quoted Fox News host Sean Hannity calling the hearings a “circus” — and the National Republican Congressional Committee, which tweeted a doctored photo of House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a clown.

Eric Trump continued railing against the first public impeachment hearing by arguing that it’s a “PERFECT example of the ‘political elite.'”

Minutes later, Eric Trump compared Democrats to a “desperate ex girlfriend/boyfriend.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham shared a similar sentiment as the President’s son in a tweet earlier Wednesday, arguing that the hearing is “boring” and “a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money.”

Although Grisham claimed Wednesday morning that President Trump is not watching the public impeachment hearing, the President has retweeted several clips of the hearing since it began.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: