Conway Defends Giuliani’s Ukraine Trip By Arguing He Had ‘Upper Hand’ In Mueller Probe

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is defending Rudy Giuliani’s Ukraine trip by confoundingly boasting of his performance during the Mueller probe.

During a Monday morning segment on “Fox and Friends,” co-host Steve Doocy pressed Conway on Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine last week after pointing out that House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has been “fighting with Donald Trump” since she was in college.

“Is Rudy Giuliani representing the President in the Ukraine and is the President going to use that material to bolster his case,” Doocy asked Conway, before also asking her about Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) expressing his skepticism over Giuliani’s trip. “Or is he acting on his own because Matt Gaetz, of all people, says it’s weird that he’s over there. What do you think?”

Conway responded by dodging the question and arguing that Giuliani demonstrated that he had the “upper hand” during the Mueller probe.

“Well Rudy is one of the President’s personal attorneys, and I think that was particularly true during the Mueller investigation since that was an executive branch Department of Justice investigation — that is long gone,” Conway said. “I would say that Mayor Giuliani got the upper hand there, not director Mueller. We saw director Mueller testify and we all read the report.” Conway then rambled on about how she sees the Democrats trying to include “dog ear pieces” of the Russia probe and “put it in their articles of impeachment in the secret sauce” before claiming that she does not know “what Rudy is doing in the Ukraine.” “I see the Democrats are now trying to dog earpieces of that and put it in their articles of impeachment in the secret sauce,” Conway said. “So I don’t know what Rudy is doing in the Ukraine and also, I know what I read, but I also know that I have no idea what he’s going to produce so that’s a hypothetical I cannot address at this moment.” On Saturday, Trump told reporters that Giuliani will deliver a “report” to Congress and Attorney General Bill Barr about his latest findings in Ukraine. Last Friday, White House officials disputed details of the call logs in House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ impeachment report that show multiple contacts between Giuliani and White House aides during key moments of the Ukraine pressure scheme.

Watch Conway’s remarks below: