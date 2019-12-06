NYT: Trump Officials Dispute Details Of Giuliani Call Logs With WH Aides

White House officials are disputing the details of the call logs in House Intelligence Committee Democrats’ impeachment report, the New York Times reported.

In an attempt to poke holes in Democrats’ case, administration officials told the Times that the call logs showing multiple contacts between Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House aides — during key moments of the Ukraine pressure scheme — are not clear as Democrats’ presented the information. The report cites multiple calls between Giuliani and White House phone numbers, including at least one call with the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, the department responsible for the military aid freeze to Ukraine.

But the officials told the Times that that budget office phone number is technically a White House switchboard line, which makes it more difficult to pin down who exactly Guiliani might have been in contact with. The officials told the the Times that that phone number also is linked to the offices in the upper level of the West Wing and the National Security Council.

An Office of Budget and Management official told the Times that, according to an OMB review of call records, Giuliani was not in contact with the office in April and August.