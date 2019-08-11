Conway Defends Trump Boosting Conspiracy Theory About Epstein’s Apparent Suicide

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway defended President Donald Trump retweeting an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory tying billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s death to Bill Clinton.

When “Fox News Sunday” host Bill Hemmer asked Conway about Trump’s retweet, the White House aide claimed Trump was just looking for looking for answers.

“I think the President just wants everything to be investigated as your reporter just revealed just the day before,” Conway said. “There was some unsealed information implicating some people very high up.”

Newly unsealed court documents in Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit against Epstein revealed allegations that she was instructed to have sex with powerful figures, including former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson (D) and former Senate Majority leader George Mitchell (D-ME) when Giuffre was a teenager.

Clinton, who traveled with Epstein on his private jet several times in the mid-2000s, was not named in the documents.

Without naming Clinton directly, Conway suggested there was a “public interest” in knowing more about people who were seen “flying around with this monster on his island.”

She said the matter was “not for me to go further than the FBI and DOJ are right now.”

“But you do hear different people asking questions and they want to know who else was involved in Epstein’s crimes, or even just activities, and I guess that will be revealed in time,” she added.

Epstein, who was charged with running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls, was found dead in his jail cell on Saturday morning after apparently having hanged himself.

Watch Conway below: