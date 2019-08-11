Latest
Trump Retweets Conspiracy Theory About Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
August 11, 2019 9:26 am
President Donald Trump on Saturday night retweeted a conspiracy theory about accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide.

The tweet, posted by comedian Terrance K. Williams, baselessly claimed Epstein’s death was tied to Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH? Yeah right! How does that happen,” Williams tweeted. “#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead.”

“I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this!” he added.

Trump retweeted the post several hours later.

Epstein, who was charged with running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls, was found dead on Saturday morning. According to the New York Times, Epstein was not on suicide watch when he apparently hanged himself.

