Latest
19 mins ago
Trump Now Claims He Doesn’t Know Who Proud Boys Are After Explicitly Telling Them To ‘Stand By’
UNITED STATES - SEPT 12: Kathy Boockvar (D) Pennsylvania is interviewed at Roll Call in Washington, D.C. (Photo By Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
The 9 ‘Discarded’ Ballots In PA Were A Mistake, Not Fraud, State Election Chief Says
2 hours ago
Why Don’t Republicans Sound Excited That Their SCOTUS Picks Might Fulfill GOP Promises?

Commission On Presidential Debates Is ‘Considering Changes’ After Trump Debacle

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidenti... (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden (L) and US President Donald Trump speaking during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 30, 2020 1:32 p.m.

The Commission on Presidential Debates said on Wednesday that it’s considering changes to the structure of the remaining two presidential debates.

The commission’s announcement comes after President Trump went off the rails during the first debate Tuesday, constantly interrupting and interjecting while moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep things on track.

The first debate “made clear that the additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the commission said.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the CPD said it will be “carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

The CPD added that it’s “grateful” for Wallace’s “professionalism and skill” he brought to the debate and it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

Shortly after the CPD released its statement, Trump rehashed his ire toward Wallace and Biden in a tweet.

The Trump campaign also hit back at the CPD’s consideration of changes for upcoming debates in a statement issued by communications director Tim Murtaugh on Wednesday afternoon. Murtaugh accused the CPD’s discussion of instituting changes  to debates going forward “because their guy got pummeled last night.”

“President Trump was the dominant force and now Joe Biden is trying to work the refs,” Murtaugh wrote. “They shouldn’t be moving the goalposts and changing the rules in the middle of the game.”

Earlier Wednesday, Biden said that he hopes the CPD can “control the ability of us to answer the question without interruption” when asked whether any changes should be made to the format of upcoming debates against Trump.

“I’m not going to speculate on what happens in the second or third debate,” Biden said. “My hope is that they’re able to literally say: the question gets asked of trump. He has a microphone two minutes to answer the question, and no one else has a microphone, and then I don’t know what the actual rules are going to be, literally, but that’s what seems to me to make sense.”

Biden added that he’s “looking forward to it,” before being pressed on whether he has anything to say to persuadable voters who were turned off by politics after Tuesday night’s debate debacle.

The former VP replied that he can “understand” the sentiment and proceeded to jab Trump for being a “national embarrassment” in light of his chaotic debate performance.

“I kind of thought at one point — maybe I shouldn’t say this, but the President of the United States conducted himself the way he did — I think it was just a national embarrassment,” Biden said. “But, look, I just hope that the American people and those undecided voters try to determine what each of us has as an answer for their concerns and allows us to actually speak.”

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30