Trump Sure Seems Upset At Chris Wallace After A Disastrous Debate Night

After a presidential debate performance on Tuesday night that was by all counts a complete train wreck, President Donald Trump littered his Twitter feed with attacks against debate moderator and Fox News host Chris Wallace Wednesday morning.

“Chris had a tough night,” Trump tweeted with the New York Times’ debate analysis on how Wallace “repeatedly struggled to keep the proceedings coherent.”

At nearly midnight on Tuesday, Trump posted a graphic of himself pitted against not just his Democratic rival Joe Biden, but Wallace as well:

Then he went on to retweet a series of posts bashing the Fox News host early Wednesday morning:

The debate did see Wallace chide the President several times for repeatedly interrupting both him and Biden.

“Mr. President, I’m the moderator of this debate and I’d like you to let me ask my question, and then you can answer,” Wallace snapped when Trump kept cutting in as the Fox host tried to ask about health care.

Later during the debate, Wallace told Trump, “I think that the country would be better served if we allowed both people to speak with fewer interruptions. I’m appealing to you, sir, to do that.”

“And him too,” the President said, gesturing at Biden.

“Well frankly, you’ve been doing more interrupting than he has,” Wallace shot back.