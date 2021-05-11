CNN: Feds Seeking Out Cooperation From Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend In Sex Trafficking Probe

Federal investigators are reportedly working to get Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) ex-girlfriend to cooperate in the Justice Department’s investigation into the Republican allegedly paying for women’s travel for sex and having sex with a 17-year-old.

CNN reports that the feds are interested in the unidentified ex-girlfriend, who served on Capitol Hill as an intern but did not work in Gaetz’s office, because she went on Gaetz’s 2018 trip to the Bahamas that is now under scrutiny in the investigation.

Investigators reportedly believe she may have information on the “sugar daddy” arrangements, including payments for sex, allegedly orchestrated by Gaetz and his associate, Joel Greenberg, who has been indicted on a child sex trafficking charge (among dozens of other criminal charges) in connection to the 17-year-old in the Gaetz inquiry.

Greenberg is expected to plead guilty in his criminal case this week and has been assisting the investigators as they probe the Republican lawmaker, the New York Times reported last month.

A spokesperson for Gaetz attacked CNN in response to the report on the GOP congressman’s ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, telling the outlet that the story “is simply a regurgitation of the same falsehoods you’ve been peddling for two months now without a shred of evidence or a single on-record accuser.”

Gaetz has repeatedly denied all allegations against him and has not been criminally charged.