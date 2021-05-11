Latest
54 mins ago ago
Report: McCarthy Privately Faces Backlash Within House GOP For Helping To Oust Cheney
14 hours ago ago
Ernst Accuses Fellow GOPers Of Forcing The ‘Cancel Culture’ They Decry On Cheney
15 hours ago ago
Capitol Police IG Testifies On Intel Failures As Number Of Threats Against Lawmakers Explodes

CNN: Feds Seeking Out Cooperation From Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend In Sex Trafficking Probe

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, listens during a House Judiciary Committee markup on H.R. 7120, the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. The House bill would make it easier to prosecute and sue officers and would ban federal officers from using choke holds, bar racial profiling, end "no-knock" search warrants in drug cases, create a national registry for police violations, and require local police departments that get federal funds to conduct bias training. Photographer: Erin Scott/Bloomberg
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) listens during a markup on H.R. 7120, the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," on June 17, 2020. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool via Getty Images)
By
|
May 11, 2021 8:47 a.m.

Federal investigators are reportedly working to get Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) ex-girlfriend to cooperate in the Justice Department’s investigation into the Republican allegedly paying for women’s travel for sex and having sex with a 17-year-old.

CNN reports that the feds are interested in the unidentified ex-girlfriend, who served on Capitol Hill as an intern but did not work in Gaetz’s office, because she went on Gaetz’s 2018 trip to the Bahamas that is now under scrutiny in the investigation.

Investigators reportedly believe she may have information on the “sugar daddy” arrangements, including payments for sex, allegedly orchestrated by Gaetz and his associate, Joel Greenberg, who has been indicted on a child sex trafficking charge (among dozens of other criminal charges) in connection to the 17-year-old in the Gaetz inquiry.

Greenberg is expected to plead guilty in his criminal case this week and has been assisting the investigators as they probe the Republican lawmaker, the New York Times reported last month.

A spokesperson for Gaetz attacked CNN in response to the report on the GOP congressman’s ex-girlfriend on Tuesday, telling the outlet that the story “is simply a regurgitation of the same falsehoods you’ve been peddling for two months now without a shred of evidence or a single on-record accuser.”

Gaetz has repeatedly denied all allegations against him and has not been criminally charged.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: