CNN Anchor Scorns Devin Nunes’ ‘Horsesh*t’ Attacks Against The Network

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) looks on as US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifies during a House Intelligence Committee hearing.
November 25, 2019 6:15 p.m.
CNN chief correspondent John King hit back at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Monday after the congressman accused CNN of engaging in “criminal activity” by reporting on his alleged contacts in Ukraine.

Nunes attacked CNN on Sunday after the network published indicted Giuliani associated Lev Parnas’ allegation that Nunes had met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in Vienna in 2018 to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Though he had told Breitbart on Friday that the story was “demonstrably false,” Nunes declined to say on Sunday how CNN had gotten it wrong and instead claimed that the network had potentially broken the law by talking to Parnas. He also vowed to sue CNN after Thanksgiving.

“Forgive me, but horseshit,” King said to the panel of “Inside Politics” after playing a clip of the Republican’s comments on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“This is easy. This is easy,” he continued. “He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this time frame. There are either passports stamped, or if they did it on a classified basis, there’s a crew on the plane.”

King pointed out that if the report were truly as bogus as Nunes claims it to be, then the lawmaker could simply provide travel documents to prove he did not go to Vienna during his four-day trip to Europe with several aides last year.

“If it’s demonstrably false, demonstrate it,” the CNN anchor said.

Watch King below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
