Brian Kilmeade Insists Calling Immigration An ‘Invasion’ Isn’t Anti-Hispanic

August 6, 2019 10:54 am
“Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade claimed on Tuesday that describing immigration as an “invasion” of the United States isn’t anti-Hispanic — it’s just that the so-called “invasion” happens to be at the southern border.

The Fox host argued the term was accurate because of the volume of people who cross the border.

“If you use the term ‘an invasion,’ that’s not anti-Hispanic,” Kilmeade said. “It’s a fact.”

He claimed that President Donald Trump, who has frequently called immigration at the southern border an “invasion,” would be using “the same language” to describe Russian immigrants if they came through the Alaskan and Canadian border.

Fox News has also echoed Trump’s “invasion” rhetoric when discussing immigration, particularly Fox hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

Kilmeade himself commented in 2009 how Americans “keep marrying other species and other ethnics” while Swedes and Finns have “pure genes” and a “pure society” because, according to the Fox host, they only marry each other.

Authorities are currently investigating whether the suspected El Paso shooter, who allegedly killed 22 people when he gunned down a Walmart on Saturday, wrote an racist anti-immigrant manifesto online that railed against the “Hispanic invasion.”

Watch Kilmeade below:

