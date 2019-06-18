Parscale Thinks Trump’s Going To Win In ‘Electoral Landslide’ Despite Polling Poorly

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale predicted on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will win reelection in an “electoral landslide.”

Parscale said during an interview on CBS that Trump will win not only Florida but also the overall election “in an electoral landslide.”

When CBS reporter Major Garrett asked Parscale to define an “electoral landslide,” the campaign manager said it meant Trump would win even more electoral votes than in 2016 (which was 306 votes).

Polls have consistently shown Trump trailing behind 2020 Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and even the campaign’s own internal polls showed Trump getting destroyed by 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden in key swing states.

To add insult to injury, a new Quinnipac poll showed Biden beating Trump in Florida too–the state where the President’s going to formally launched his reelection campaign on Tuesday night.

But apparently Parscale is unfazed by the poor numbers.

“I just think the country’s too complex now to call a couple of hundred of people and ask them what they think,” Parscale told Garrett.