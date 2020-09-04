Latest
WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 20: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his party’s presidential nomination at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The former vice president’s highly anticipated remarks cap a very unconventional four-day virtual convention with the biggest speech of his lengthy political career. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)
49 mins ago
‘Disgusting!’: A Fiery Biden Tears Into Trump Over ‘Losers’ Remarks About Troops, McCain
1 hour ago
Is Your State Ready For The Pandemic Election? A Look At AZ, FL, NH, SC And VA
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: People wait in line to vote in Georgia’s Primary Election on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
How Atlanta Voters Faced The Perfect Storm Of Pandemic Election Disasters

Biden Slams Trump’s Obsession With Conspiracy Theories: ‘What In God’s Name Are We Doing?’

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 4, 2020 2:46 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday afternoon swiped at President Donald Trump’s penchant for outlandish conspiracy theories, including his embrace of the infamous QAnon conspiracy theory.

During a Q&A with the press, Biden described the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges that Trump is on a secret mission to take down a satanic cabal of pedophiles powered by the global elite, as “totally bizarre.”

The presidential hopeful also jabbed at Trump’s evidence-free claim that there was a plane “almost completely loaded with thugs” wearing “black uniforms with gear” that was going to disrupt the Republican National Convention (RNC) last week.

“Anybody found that plane?” Biden asked. “What in God’s name are we doing? Look at how it makes us look around the world. It’s mortifying. It’s embarrassing. And it’s dangerous.”

“If the President doesn’t know better, which he has to know better, then my Lord, we’re in much more trouble than I ever thought we were,” he added.

Watch Biden below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30