Latest
1 hour ago
Fox Hosts Mock Biden For Having ‘No One Around Him’ At Campaign Event Amid COVID
2 hours ago
Pence Was ‘On Standby’ To Assume Presidential Powers Amid Unscheduled Trump Hospital Visit Last Year
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chad Wolf
2 hours ago
Acting DHS Chief Says Feds Are ‘Working On’ Arresting BLM Leaders

Trump Recycles Old Conspiracy Theory About RNC-Bound Plane Loaded With ‘Thugs’

NYTVIRUS -President Donald Trump with Attorney General William Barr, make remarks before signsing an executive order in the Oval Office that will punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they police content online, Thursday, May 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
September 1, 2020 10:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump appeared to recycle an old conspiracy on Monday night claiming that a plane of unnamed “thugs” had descended to cause chaos at the Republican National Convention last week. 

In a Fox News interview on Monday night, the President bolstered a theory that anarchists and “people that you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows” were emerging from that darkness to sway Democratic nominee Joe Biden, whom Trump has called a “puppet of the radical left movement.”

Without evidence, Trump pushed a theory that a plane from an unnamed city “almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear” was under investigation for a plot to disrupt the RNC.

When Ingraham pressed the President about what even she said sounded like a conspiracy theory, he insisted without providing verifiable evidence that there were seven people aboard a plane preparing to “do big damage” at the Republican Party’s convention last week. 

“They’re people that you haven’t heard of. They’re people who are on the streets, people who are controlling the streets,” Trump said vaguely. Refusing to elaborate on a matter that he said was “under investigation,” Trump told Ingraham that he would tell her more “sometime.” 

NBC News pointed out that the theory closely resembles one that was shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook earlier this summer.  

The June 1 post, from an Idaho man, falsely claimed that “at least a dozen males got off the plane in Boise from Seattle, dressed head to toe in black.” The man warned residents to prepare “for attacks downtown and residential areas,” and claimed one passenger had “a tattoo that said Antifa America on his arm.”

That post bred a series of spin-offs including another post that falsely claimed a Sheriff’s office in a local county had confirmed that Antifa had “sent a plane load of their people.” The rumor grew to such an outsize popularity at the time that the Payette County Sheriff’s Office released a statement debunking the viral rumor as “false information.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30