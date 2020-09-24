Biden On Trump Refusing Peaceful Power Transition: ‘What Country Are We In?’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden late Wednesday pushed back on President Donald Trump’s remarks that suggested he would not commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost the November presidential election.

“What country are we in?” Biden asked, when a reporter requested his comment on Trump’s apparent refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday.

“I’m being facetious,” Biden said, repeating his question to imply that the President’s comments did not reflect those of the leader of a democratic nation.

“He says the most irrational things,” Biden added.

The comments come after the President refused to say that he would peacefully leave his post if he loses the November presidential election.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump told reporters at a press briefing. “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. The ballots are a disaster,” Trump added when asked if he would ensure a peaceful transition.

When further pressed on the issue Trump erupted predictably about mail-in voting, saying there would be no need for a transition of power in the absence of mailed ballots.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump said. “The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.”

Although Republicans have rushed to rally behind the President amid an effort to quickly fill a seat left vacant following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) appeared to challenge the President’s comments without condemning Trump directly.

“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power,” Romney wrote in a tweet late Wednesday, “Without that, there is Belarus.”