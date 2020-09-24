Latest
27 mins ago
Before Limiting Ballot Drop Boxes to One Per County, Top Ohio Election Officials Secretly Consulted Promoter of Debunked Voting Fraud Fears
43 mins ago
Schiff Urges GOPers In Trump Admin To Resign After POTUS Refuses To Promise Peaceful Transfer Of Power
CANOGA PARK, CA - MAY 14: Estella Flores, right, and Maria Mora, left, are reflected in a window as they look for information in front of the closed California State Employment Development Department on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Canoga Park, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
1 hour ago
870,000 Jobless Claims Filed Last Week, Labor Department Reports

Biden On Trump Refusing Peaceful Power Transition: ‘What Country Are We In?’

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE - AUGUST 31: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he arrives at New Castle Airport on August 31, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden is traveling to Pitt... NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE - AUGUST 31: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures as he arrives at New Castle Airport on August 31, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden is traveling to Pittsburgh today and will speak on the protests against racism and police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin and Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 24, 2020 9:02 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden late Wednesday pushed back on President Donald Trump’s remarks that suggested he would not commit to a peaceful transition of power if he lost the November presidential election. 

“What country are we in?” Biden asked, when a reporter requested his comment on Trump’s apparent refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday.

“I’m being facetious,” Biden said, repeating his question to imply that the President’s comments did not reflect those of the leader of a democratic nation.

“He says the most irrational things,” Biden added.

The comments come after the President refused to say that he would peacefully leave his post if he loses the November presidential election.

“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump told reporters at a press briefing. “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. The ballots are a disaster,” Trump added when asked if he would ensure a peaceful transition.

When further pressed on the issue Trump erupted predictably about mail-in voting, saying there would be no need for a transition of power in the absence of mailed ballots.

“Get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation,” Trump said. “The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anyone else? The Democrats know it better than anyone else.” 

Although Republicans have rushed to rally behind the President amid an effort to quickly fill a seat left vacant following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) appeared to challenge the President’s comments without condemning Trump directly. 

“Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power,” Romney wrote in a tweet late Wednesday, “Without that, there is Belarus.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30