Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 23: Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives for the House Armed Services Committee hearing titled “The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Budget Request from the Department of Defense,” in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, and General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago ago
Cheney Joins Jan 6 Select Committee In Face Of McCarthy Threat To Punish GOP Participants
3 hours ago ago
6-3 SCOTUS Further Scales Back Reach of Voting Rights Act
6 hours ago ago
Morning Memo: Trump Organization CFO Surrenders To Law Enforcement

Biden Expresses ‘Disappointment’ With SCOTUS Voting Decision, Reemphasizes Need For S1

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 29: U.S. President Joe Biden departs the White House June 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
July 1, 2021 1:37 p.m.

President Joe Biden expressed his “deep disappointment” with the Supreme Court’s major voting rights case decision Thursday, in which the six conservative justices further weakened the Voting Rights Act.

All three liberal justices dissented, led by Justice Elena Kagan who wrote a lengthy lamentation about the majority’s decision and Court’s history of helping keep minority voters from the ballot box.

“In a span of just eight years, the Court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure,” Biden wrote in a statement.

He reemphasized the need to pass federal voting safeguards: namely, the sweeping democracy reform package called the For The People Act and legislation meant to restore the Voting Rights Act to its full power, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The For the People Act was most recently filibustered by Republicans in the Senate, and the John Lewis Act likely faces the same fate once it’s completed later this year.

The House Judiciary Committee leaders shepherding through the John Lewis Act said in a statement after the Court’s decision that the committee will “expeditiously complete its work on an updated John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and move to bring legislation to the House floor as quickly as possible.”

Anti-filibuster activists have rallied behind the legislation to make their case, arguing that the two bills are all the more urgent as GOP-led state legislatures push a raft of restrictive voting laws in the wake of the 2020 election. The power to eliminate the Senate rule lays with the only current Democratic holdouts, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), who have both recently reaffirmed their loyalty to the measure, which acts as a virtual minority veto.

“The Court’s decision, harmful as it is, does not limit Congress’ ability to repair the damage done today,” Biden writes. “That means forging a coalition of Americans of every background and political party — from advocates, activists, and business executives — to raise the urgency of the moment and demand that our democracy truly reflects the will of the people and that it delivers for the Nation.”

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: