Latest
3 hours ago ago
Graham Pronounces That The U.S. ‘Will Be Going Back’ Into Afghanistan
3 hours ago ago
AG Garland: DOJ Will ‘Provide Support’ For Abortion Clinics ‘Under Attack’
New York State Vaccination site opens at Gerald Carter Center on Staten Island
5 hours ago ago
Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ In Her Husband Running For POTUS Again

Biden Admin Official Points To Hurricane Ida’s Damage In Pitch For Reconciliation Package

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: (L-R) Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden meets with advisors, union and busin... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: (L-R) Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, looks on as U.S. President Joe Biden meets with advisors, union and business leaders about infrastructure in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on July 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 6, 2021 11:10 a.m.

Biden administration officials are calling for action after Hurricane Ida left a trail of eye-popping decimation across multiple states in its wake.

“These once-in-a-century storms are starting to come almost every other year,” White House senior advisor Cedric Richmond said on ABC’s “This Week.” “They’re bigger, stronger. They wreak more havoc. If you look at New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. People should see what climate change is doing. We’re going to address that in our legislation.”

“Now we need Congress to come along with us to protect the American people and invest in them,” he added.

Democrats hope to include historic climate change mitigation in the reconciliation package, particularly the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would help achieve 80 percent clean electricity by 2030.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), though, raised Democratic blood pressure last week with an op-ed where he threatened the entire Democratic agenda by insisting that the reconciliation process be slowed and its price tag potentially be lowered. If the reconciliation package and bipartisan infrastructure bill become de-linked, it threatens the future of both pieces of legislation. And if Manchin insists on serious cuts to the price of reconciliation, which will mean that some policies get dropped or shrunk, he may trigger a progressive rebellion. 

Richmond, for his part, did not express concern.

“It’s not abnormal for this to happen in the legislative process,” he said.

Biden’s FEMA administrator also took to the Sunday circuit, pointing to the destructive hurricane as proof that real action on climate change is desperately needed.

“This is the crisis of our generation, these impacts that we’re seeing from climate change, and we have to act now to try to protect against the future risks that we’re going to face,” administrator Deanne Criswell said on “Fox News Sunday.”

 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: