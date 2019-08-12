Barr On Epstein’s Death: ‘Co-Conspirators Should Not Rest Easy’

Attorney General William Barr, who has said that he’s “appalled” that Jeffrey Epstein was able to apparently commit suicide in his cell over the weekend, repeated those sentiments Monday, adding that any co-conspirators “should not rest easy.”

“I was appalled, and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry to learn of the [Manhattan Correctional Center]’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” Barr said at an event in New Orleans. “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”

“We will get to the bottom of what happened, and there will be accountability,” he continued. “But let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein. Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

Barr said Saturday that he had asked the Inspector General to open up an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, in addition to the FBI’s.

Epstein had reportedly attempted to kill himself in his cell once before and was put on suicide watch, requiring close monitoring in case of a second attempt. Monday reports reveal that very overworked guards had not checked on Epstein in several hours, though they were supposed to stop by every 30 minutes. Epstein was also supposed to have a cellmate, but his old neighbor was transferred Friday and never replaced.