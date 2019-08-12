Latest
Med Examiner Says She Needs More Info Before Determining Epstein Cause Of Death

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images North America
By
August 12, 2019 7:59 am
Guards did not properly surveil accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in the hours leading up to his death, according to reports from the Washington Post, New York Times and Associated Press.

Epstein was not checked on for “several” hours before he was found dead on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to the Post. Authorities believe Epstein died by suicide because he was found hanging in his cell, but the New York City medical examiner released a statement Sunday evening saying she could not make a full determination on Epstein’s cause of death until she had more information, according to the New York Post.

Epstein was reportedly supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes and should have been given a cellmate. The person assigned to share a cell with Epstein was transferred on Friday and never replaced, according to the Washington Post. Epstein was reportedly on suicide watch after an initial apparent attempt on his life, but only for six days.

The guards responsible for Epstein were also working “extreme overtime shifts” to make up for a lack of staff, the AP reported.

The convicted pedophile was awaiting trial on federal charges that he ran a sex trafficking ring with underage girls in the early 2000s.

