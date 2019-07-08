Barr Accuses Dems Of Creating ‘Public Spectacle’ With Mueller Testimony

Attorney General Bill Barr said on Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming testimony wouldn’t “serve any purpose.”

“I was disappointed to see [Mueller] subpoenaed because I don’t think that serves any purpose, dragging Bob Mueller up, if he, in fact, is going to stick to the report,” Barr said. “It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle.”

“And if Bob decides that he doesn’t want to be subject to that, then the Department of Justice would certainly back him,” he added.

Mueller agreed to publicly testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee after Democrats on the committees issued him a subpoena. The hearings are scheduled for July 17.

