Fed Appeals Court Rules Kim Davis Can Be Sued Over Gay Marriage License Refusals

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that the Kentucky county clerk who gained notoriety for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015 can be sued, Reuters reported.

The 3-0 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati upheld a previous ruling by U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Kentucky that Kim Davis can be sued in her individual capacity for the denial of licenses to same-sex couples after the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in 2015. The decision will toss the lawsuits from two couples pursuing a lawsuit against Davis back into his court.

The appeals court judge called the Supreme Court ruling “as sweeping as it was unequivocal” and said the two couples suing her could argue she “acted unreasonably,” in Reuters words.