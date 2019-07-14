AOC, Pressley, Tlaib, Omar Hit Back At Trump’s Racist Tirade: ‘We Don’t Fear You’

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) didn’t take President Donald Trump’s racist attacks lying down on Sunday.

Trump’s screed about “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” who should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” didn’t mention the congresswomen by name, but those four House Democrats, all but one of whom were born in the U.S but who all happen to be women of color, have been making headlines recently while butting heads with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a scathing Twitter thread, Ocasio-Cortez ripped Trump for how he’s “destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them.”

“You are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us,” the New York Democrat wrote. “You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.”

“On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you, either,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe.”

You are angry because you don’t believe in an America where I represent New York 14, where the good people of Minnesota elected @IlhanMN, where @RashidaTlaib fights for Michigan families, where @AyannaPressley champions little girls in Boston. /2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

But you know what’s the rub of it all, Mr. President? On top of not accepting an America that elected us, you cannot accept that we don’t fear you,either. You can’t accept that we will call your bluff & offer a positive vision for this country. And that’s what makes you seethe. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

The other three progressive Democrats also responded to the attacks via Twitter, Trump’s favored social media platform.

“THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like,” Pressley posted with screenshots of Trump’s tweets. “And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday.”

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

Tlaib, who is a Palestinian-American born in Detroit, called Trump a “lawless & complete failure of a President.”

“Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack,” the Michigan lawmaker tweeted. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock”

“P.S. @realdonaldtrump, keep talking, you just make me work harder,” Tlaib added. I’m proud of my Palestinian roots & a WEAK bully like you never wins.”

Want a response to a lawless & complete failure of a President? He is the crisis.

His dangerous ideology is the crisis.

He needs to be impeached. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

Yo @realDonaldTrump, I am fighting corruption in OUR country. I do it every day when I hold your admin accountable as a U.S. Congresswoman. Detroit taught me how to fight for the communities you continue to degrade & attack. Keep talking, you’ll be out of the WH soon. #TickTock — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

P.S. @realdonaldtrump, keep talking, you just make me work harder. I'm proud of my Palestinian roots & a WEAK bully like you never wins. This is what America looks like ⬇️. P.S.S. #13thDistrictStrong will lead the fight for the #BoostAct #JusticeforAllAct while you golf. https://t.co/NY9QgamHml pic.twitter.com/1NkCi0syB7 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

“Mr. President, As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States,” Omar, a former Somali refugee and the only lawmaker in the group who wasn’t born in the U.S., tweeted. “Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen.”

“You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” she continued.

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

Pelosi stood up for the congresswomen.

“When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again,” Pelosi tweeted. “Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power.”

She then urged Trump to “work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values.”