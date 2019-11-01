Latest
2 hours ago
Pelosi Anticipates Public Impeachment Hearings To Begin This Month
3 hours ago
Trump Pal Chris Ruddy: Call With Zelensky ‘Absolutely’ Inappropriate
3 hours ago
White House Has No Plans For Briefings Amid Escalating Impeachment Probe

Cuomo Calls Trump’s Residency Change To FL A ‘Desperate Legal Move’

MANHATTAN, NY - OCTOBER 14: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to reporters during the Columbus Day Parade. The Governor announced plans for the building of a statue to honor Saint Frances Cabrini. The parad... MANHATTAN, NY - OCTOBER 14: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to reporters during the Columbus Day Parade. The Governor announced plans for the building of a statue to honor Saint Frances Cabrini. The parade walked down 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York on October 14, 2019, USA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 1, 2019 3:55 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo thinks President Trump’s motive for changing his primary residency from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida is about more than sunshine and warmer weather.

During an interview on MSNBC Friday, Cuomo said that Trump’s residency change — which he called a “desperate legal move” — doesn’t change how the fight to get his New York state taxes since he took office will continue. Cuomo’s latest remarks piggybacked off of his sarcastic Thursday night tweet where he said: “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway…”

“The fight will continue,” Cuomo said on MSNBC. “And I think it’s a desperate legal move where he’s now going to argue, ‘Well, the state should have no right to my taxes because I moved out, I’m a Florida resident.’ That’s besides the point. When you file your taxes, you were a New York resident.”

Last month, the Justice Department filed a document siding with Trump in his battle against Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s efforts to obtain his tax returns.

Cuomo then argued if Trump defrauded New York state, he defrauded it when he was a New York state resident.

“Just because you move out doesn’t mean you are not liable for what you said in those taxes, when you file them in the state of New York,” Cuomo said, before doubling down on his argument that Trump’s residency change is a “desperate” measure. “But I think these are desperate times for the President.”

Watch Cuomo’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: