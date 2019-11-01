Complaining Of Treatment In New York, Trump Announces Residency Change To Florida

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he’d filed paperwork to change his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, griping about his treatment at the hands of New York officials.

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

According to the New York Times, he and Melania Trump submitted documents to change their primary residence in late September, filing a “declaration of domicile” for Mar-a-Lago.

At least one New York official is not sad to see him go: