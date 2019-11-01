Complaining Of Treatment In New York, Trump Announces Residency Change To Florida

Latest
President Donald Trump (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
November 1, 2019 8:23 a.m.
President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he’d filed paperwork to change his primary residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach, Florida, griping about his treatment at the hands of New York officials.

According to the New York Times, he and Melania Trump submitted documents to change their primary residence in late September, filing a “declaration of domicile” for Mar-a-Lago.

At least one New York official is not sad to see him go:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
