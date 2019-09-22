Latest
on January 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.
4 mins ago
Schiff Says Impeaching Trump May Be The ‘Only Remedy’ If Ukraine Allegations Are True
55 mins ago
Pompeo, Mnuchin Shoot Down Suggestions To Release Trump-Ukraine Call Transcripts
3 hours ago
Trump Says He Would Have ‘No Problem’ Letting Giuliani Testify On Ukraine

Alaska Republican Party Scraps Its Presidential Primary In Support Of Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 22, 2019 9:33 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Alaska Republican Party voted to cancel its 2020 presidential primary on Saturday, making it yet another GOP state chapter to defer to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Alaska GOP told the Anchorage Daily News that a presidential primary “would serve no useful purpose when we have an incumbent Republican president, such as President Trump, running for the Republican nomination for President.”

Alaska’s Republican chapter is now the sixth state GOP to either change its primary rules to help Trump, (Michigan), or do away with its primaries or caucuses altogether (South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas).

Iowa and New Hampshire’s Republican parties, on the other hand, have said they will not cancel their presidential nomination processes.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: