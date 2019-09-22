Alaska Republican Party Scraps Its Presidential Primary In Support Of Trump

The Alaska Republican Party voted to cancel its 2020 presidential primary on Saturday, making it yet another GOP state chapter to defer to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Alaska GOP told the Anchorage Daily News that a presidential primary “would serve no useful purpose when we have an incumbent Republican president, such as President Trump, running for the Republican nomination for President.”

Alaska’s Republican chapter is now the sixth state GOP to either change its primary rules to help Trump, (Michigan), or do away with its primaries or caucuses altogether (South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas).

Iowa and New Hampshire’s Republican parties, on the other hand, have said they will not cancel their presidential nomination processes.