States Cancelling GOP Primaries, Caucuses To Protect Trump

The South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas Republican Parties are preparing to toss their 2020 primary or caucus processes, a sign of how thoroughly Trump loyalists have pervaded the system.

According to Politico, Trump’s primary opponents are denouncing the brazen path-smoothing.

“Primary elections are important, competition within parties is good, and we intend to be on the ballot in every single state no matter what the RNC and Trump allies try to do,” said former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) said. “We also intend to loudly call out this undemocratic bull on a regular basis.”

“We don’t elect presidents by acclamation in America. Donald Trump is doing his best to make the Republican Party his own personal club. Republicans deserve better,” chimed in former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R).

In response, Team Trump pointed to other times in history that state parties have cancelled primaries when they had an incumbent President.