Latest
9 mins ago
Jobs Report: Economy Added Fewer Jobs Than Expected In August
31 mins ago
Boris Johnson’s Great Balancing Act
on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.
45 mins ago
Trump Met With Manchin On Guns, Still No Clear Commitment

States Cancelling GOP Primaries, Caucuses To Protect Trump

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Ph... TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire, on August 15, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 6, 2019 7:43 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas Republican Parties are preparing to toss their 2020 primary or caucus processes, a sign of how thoroughly Trump loyalists have pervaded the system.

According to Politico, Trump’s primary opponents are denouncing the brazen path-smoothing.

“Primary elections are important, competition within parties is good, and we intend to be on the ballot in every single state no matter what the RNC and Trump allies try to do,” said former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) said. “We also intend to loudly call out this undemocratic bull on a regular basis.”

“We don’t elect presidents by acclamation in America. Donald Trump is doing his best to make the Republican Party his own personal club. Republicans deserve better,” chimed in former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R).

In response, Team Trump pointed to other times in history that state parties have cancelled primaries when they had an incumbent President.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: