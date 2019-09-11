Iowa And New Hampshire Pledge Not To Cancel Their GOP Caucus, Primary

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 7 : President Donald J. Trump stops to talk to reporters and members of the media as he walks to Marine One to depart from the South Lawn at the White House on Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 in Washington, DC.
By
|
September 11, 2019 12:22 pm
Two crucial states in the primary process won’t be eliminating their GOP nomination contests.

In a series of Associated Press interviews published on Wednesday, Iowa and New Hampshire’s Republican Party chairmen promised they wouldn’t call off their caucuses and primaries, unlike their counterparts in four other states.

Iowa National Committeeman Steve Scheffler told the AP that upholding the state’s caucuses was “never even up for discussion.”

“We’re not going to shut the door on anyone and say, ‘You’re not welcome,'” he said.

Steve Duprey, GOP national committeeman of New Hampshire, agreed.

“Under no circumstances will the New Hampshire primary ever be canceled, whether there’s token opposition or a serious contest,” Duprey told the AP.

Over the weekend, South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Kansas’ Republican Parties announced that they wouldn’t hold their primaries or caucuses, effectively protecting President Donald Trump from any Republican challengers.

Trump applauded the four states on Monday for the move, saying that they “don’t want to waste their money” because his GOP rivals are a “total joke.”

“If there was a race, they would certainly want to do that, but [the challengers] are considered to be a laughing stock,” Trump told reporters.

Former congressmen Joe Walsh (R-IL) and Mark Sanford (R-SC), along with former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R), have launched primary bids against Trump.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
