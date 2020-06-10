Latest
24 mins ago
GOP Looking To Move RNC To Jacksonville After Trump’s Drama With NC Guv
14 hours ago
Diplomats Fume Over Pompeo’s ‘Deafening’ Silence As Protests Spread Worldwide
15 hours ago
Dems Seek Probe Into Use Of Force Against Protesters At Lafayette Square

Abrams Slams GA Election Fiasco: ‘A Disaster That Was Eminently Preventable’

Former Democratic leader in the Georgia House of Representatives and founder and chair of Fair Fight Action Stacey Abrams testifies during a hearing before the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommit... Former Democratic leader in the Georgia House of Representatives and founder and chair of Fair Fight Action Stacey Abrams testifies during a hearing before the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee on June 25, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 10, 2020 7:55 a.m.

Voting rights activist and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams aired frustrations over the difficulties she and others experienced in attempting to vote in Georgia’s primary elections on Tuesday.

“Georgians deserve better,” Abrams tweeted. “I voted today bc of absentee ballot defects. From Jasper to Fulton to Coffee & Chatham, long lines, inoperable machines & under-resourced communities are being hurt.”

She put Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on blast, saying the official “owns this disaster.”

“My absentee ballot, when it finally arrived, had an unusable return envelope,” Abrams told reporters in a conference call, per local NBC News affiliate 11Alive. “And so I had to vote in person today because I could not replace that envelope.”

Abrams described her efforts to fix the faulty envelope, which she said had been sealed shut when she received it.

“I attempted to steam it open because I’ve watched lots of mystery shows,” she said. “It didn’t work and I unable to open the envelope which meant that I was unable to return my ballot.”

The state’s elections was plagued with a host of problems, from understaffed polling sites to glitchy voting machines to missing mail-in ballots. The chaos forced voters to wait in line for hours to vote in person.

“It’s a disaster that was eminently preventable,” Abrams said. “We found ourselves in the mix of both incompetence and malfeasance.”

The Washington Post reported that judges in 20 Georgia counties had allowed polling places to stay open past ordinary closing time.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30