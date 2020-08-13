Latest
'A Mad Woman': Flailing Trump Hurls New Insults At Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump listens to a question during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the White House March 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. - The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new corona... US President Donald Trump listens to a question during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the White House March 16, 2020, in Washington, DC. - The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said, raising hopes in the global fight against the disease. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 13, 2020 10:26 a.m.

President Donald Trump is throwing a number of insults against the wall to see what sticks as he continues attacking Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

On Thursday morning, Trump said that he now calls Harris a “mad woman” because she was  “so angry” and had “such hatred” during the confirmation hearings for his Supreme Court pick, Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo during an interview. “She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They were all radical left angry people and they were angry because I beat them.” 

The President has been hurling names in Harris’ direction since Biden announced the California lawmaker as his running mate earlier this week. 

Within hours of the announcement on Tuesday, Trump had already begun describing Harris as “nasty” or “nastier” — terms he routinely uses to go after female opponents. 

Hours later, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview that Harris was “disrespectful” to Biden and a “dangerous choice.”

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, liked a tweet on Wednesday that used a sexist slur to refer to Biden choosing Harris as his running mate.

The since-deleted tweet came from an account belonging to a user named Lori Hendry, who wrote: “Raise your hand if you think Harris was a whorendous pick. May have misspelled.”

Trump has likewise intensified his attacks on the basis of Harris’ race and gender in tweets, even rehashing his racist appeal to suburbanites Wednesday morning by saying that “suburban housewife” who wants “safety” will be voting for him.

During a news conference on  Wednesday evening, after Biden and Harris appeared together for the first time to deliver remarks in Delaware, Trump appeared to seize on a different claim — that Harris was  not only nasty and mean but that she was also “angry” that she had to abandon her own presidential bid.

Trump seemed to latch onto the epithet during the Fox interview Thursday —  using as ammunition a stereotype that has long been aimed at Black women and claiming that Justice Kavanaugh had been on the receiving end of her rage when — doing her job — Harris vetted the President’s pick by questioning him during confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York.
