Trump Repeatedly Calls Harris ‘Nasty’ After Biden Taps Her As Running Mate

President Trump unsurprisingly slammed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shortly after the California senator was announced as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate in the November election, during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump tore into Harris’ previous comments that were critical of Biden during the Democratic primary, and said that he was “a little surprised” that the former VP came around to choosing her as his running mate.

Although Trump claimed that Harris “was my number one draft pick,” he pointed out that she “did very, very poorly in the primaries” before repeatedly calling her “nasty” toward the end of the briefing.

The President first argued that Harris was “nasty” and “disrespectful” to Biden during the primary, citing how she criticized Biden during a primary debate last year for his record on bussing.

Trump then proceeded to take aim at Harris — who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee — for being “nasty” during then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing in 2018.

“I won’t forget that,” Trump said.

Follow TPM’s coverage of Trump’s press conference below: