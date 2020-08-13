Latest
Biden Points Out Predictable Trump ‘Whining’ About ‘Strong Women’ Like Harris

WILMINGTON, DE - JULY 28: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center, on July 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden addressed the fourth component of his “Build Back Better” economic recovery plan for working families, how his plan will address systemic racism and advance racial economic equity in the United States. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
By
|
August 13, 2020 8:03 a.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fired back at President Donald Trump during his first public appearance with his vice presidential pick in Delaware last night, saying the President’s insulting nicknames for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) were predictable at best.

“You all knew it was coming. You could have set your watches to it,” Biden said calling out the President for “whining” and lashing out with names like “nasty” and “mean” to paint an unflattering image of his running mate.

“It’s no surprise, because whining is what Donald Trump does best. Better than any president in American history.” Biden said. “Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman or strong women across the board? We know that more is to come.”

Within hours of the announcement of Harris as Biden’s running mate Trump described her as “nasty” or “nastier” repeatedly — terms he routinely has used to detract from female opponents. 

 He also complained that the former prosecutor’s line of questioning during confirmation hearings for his Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh was “disrespectful.”

During a news conference shortly after Biden and Harris delivered remarks on Wednesday, Trump continued his attacks, making the unfounded claim that Harris was “angry” when she bowed out of the Democratic primary race. 

“She left angry, she left mad,” Trump said, dismissively adding that he had not watched the pair deliver remarks together in Delaware less than an hour before. 

“There was nobody more insulting to Biden than she was,” Trump said.

But Harris, who is the first Black woman and first Asian American named on a major party’s presidential ticket, appeared unfazed by Trump’s attacks on Wednesday as she cut into the his administration’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation’s economy which has faltered under his direction.

“He inherited the longest economic expansion in history, from Barack Obama and Joe Biden,” Harris said, motioning at her running mate and clearing a space for herself as a formidable challenger to Trump. “And then like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground.”

Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University.
