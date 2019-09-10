Judge Sets New Sentencing Date For Mike Flynn

A federal judge will let Michael Flynn’s attorneys fully air their claims of prosecutorial misconduct, but still wants to move towards a sentencing date for President Trump’s former national security advisor.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s move Tuesday to set a Dec. 18 sentencing date — which he cautioned could be moved depending on how things unfolded — was a rebuke to Flynn’s resistance to proceed with sentencing amid his lawyers’ allegations.

There is far more at stake than sentencing, Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell told Sullivan in a status hearing in the case in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to lying to FBI officials about his Russian contacts. As part of his plea deal he cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team as well as with other Justice Department investigations. Heading into a sentencing hearing scheduled in December 2018, prosecutors described his assistance as “substantial.”

But the relationship between prosecutors and Flynn has since come under strain. The sentencing planned for last year was delayed after he angered the judge by filing a sentencing memo suggesting he was a victim of entrapment. Rather than back down from that hostile posture towards the prosecution, however, Flynn has since doubled down on it. Earlier this summer, he replaced his set of lawyers with a legal team led by Powell, a prominent Mueller critic. Flynn has since gotten into increasingly tense disputes with the government, the latest being the allegations that Mueller’s team withheld evidence from the former national security advisor.